European regulators demand changes to 737 Max autopilot

EASA wasn't initially ready to comment. The FAA didn't comment on its European counterpart's work, but did say it was continuing to "work closely" with other civil aviation authorities to ensure the 737 Max is safe to fly.

The additional concern could lead to a significant delay for any fixes. Bloomberg had already heard that a fix for previous concerns would take up to three months. A correction to autopilot might add to that wait, and that's assuming government bodies are satisfied with the changes once they're ready. There's a real chance that the 737 Max won't fly again for a long while. Not that many will necessarily mind. Regulatory overseers are determined to prevent a repeat of the two fatal 737 Max crashes, no matter how long it takes, and passengers will want assurances that incidents like those can't happen again.