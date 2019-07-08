Microsoft's Windows 1.0 announcement was about 'Stranger Things'

Later in the month, Microsoft will also be running Camp Know Where at its store locations and online, where kids over 13 can take part in STEM-inspired workshops integrated with technology themes from the show and its characters. The two workshops -- which kick off on July 20th -- include the game-coding "Rule the Arcade" and 3D modelling and filmmaking "Strange-ify Your World."

Finally, fans have the chance to win the ultimate Stranger Things prize package: a Stranger Things collectible arcade cabinet, brand new Xbox One X and a 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Just retweet or like the Stranger Things reveal post on the Xbox Twitter channel or Facebook page before July 15th for a chance to win.