Microsoft's Windows 1.0 announcement was about 'Stranger Things'

Microsoft set the internet abuzz last week when it made a cryptic announcement about the "all-new" Windows 1.0 -- and now we know why. As we'd already speculated, it's all about Stranger Things. To celebrate the return of the show -- set in 1985, Microsoft's banner year -- the company is launching the Windows 1.11 app. It features classic Paint and Terminal programs, as well as Stranger Things-themed puzzles and exclusive content. No floppy disk required.
Later in the month, Microsoft will also be running Camp Know Where at its store locations and online, where kids over 13 can take part in STEM-inspired workshops integrated with technology themes from the show and its characters. The two workshops -- which kick off on July 20th -- include the game-coding "Rule the Arcade" and 3D modelling and filmmaking "Strange-ify Your World."
Finally, fans have the chance to win the ultimate Stranger Things prize package: a Stranger Things collectible arcade cabinet, brand new Xbox One X and a 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Just retweet or like the Stranger Things reveal post on the Xbox Twitter channel or Facebook page before July 15th for a chance to win.