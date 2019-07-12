Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: NetherRealm Studios
'Mortal Kombat' reboot will be rated R for all the fatalities

Fingers crossed for animalities and babalities too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
6m ago in AV
NetherRealm Studios

Filming is set to start soon on the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot, which is in pre-production in Australia under the wing of producer James Wan. Tidbits about what's in store are starting to emerge, such as the casting of The Raid star Joe Taslim as series lynchpin Sub-Zero. The latest news on the movie comes from writer Greg Russo, who said the production team is gunning for an R rating. And yes, it'll include proper fatalities.

The previous movies, 1995's Mortal Kombat and 1997's Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, were both rated PG-13, so they didn't exactly have the bloody carnage fans might have expected from the games. Not so this time around. If the bonkers fatalities seen in the latest entry, Mortal Kombat 11, are anything to go by, some particularly gruesome and over-the-top murders could take center stage in the movie. Here's hoping for at least one animality and babality, both of which perfectly underscore the ridiculousness of the franchise. We'll find out when the movie hits theaters on March 5th, 2021.

