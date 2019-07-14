Sony says its USB hub is the world's fastest SD card reader

The hub supports 100W power delivery to handle monitors and other particularly demanding peripherals. You'll also have USB-C and USB-A connectors to connect devices new and old, not to mention HDMI output for video up to 4K at 30 frames per second. Even the case is resilient, with IP68 dust and water resistance as well as an aluminum "wave" design that improves grip and reduces scratches.

Sony will sell the MRW-S3 sometime in the fall alongside new SF-M Tough SD cards (in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities) that can take advantage of the hub's speeds. The tech giant hasn't provided a price, but that might not be an obstacle. If you own a high-end mirrorless or DSLR camera that can seriously tax the fastest card readers, the price of the USB hub will seem trivial by comparison.