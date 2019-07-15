Senators ask FTC to investigate how social networks curate content

The FTC should publish any information it finds that would be "in the public interest," the senators added.

This isn't a formal demand, and there's no time frame for an expected response. It won't be surprising if the letter doesn't translate to action. However, it does illustrate the determination of conservative politicians (including the White House) to address what they believe is an attempt to stifle free speech. They're concerned that right-wing figures might be banned or downplayed purely due to political leanings, not hate speech or misinformation, and they're hoping the FTC can force a more neutral perspective.

The sites themselves have so far rejected allegations of political bias. They and their supporters have also contended that their free speech rights allow them to decide what content goes on a privately-owned platform. Even the ACLU, which has argued against further curation by internet giants, doesn't want the government to dictate what companies like Facebook and Twitter are allowed to say. It's a messy situation with passionate views across the board, and the letter to the FTC is unlikely to resolve things anytime soon.