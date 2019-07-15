Twitter’s faster, redesigned site starts rolling out to everyone

It took quite some time, but the new Twitter.com is finally here. Months after teasing parts of it, Twitter has announced that it is now rolling out its redesigned site globally, which will bring people a web experience that's faster, easier to browse and more customizable. In addition to making conversations simple to follow, Twitter says the goal with this updated look and feel is for it to be more consistent with what you use on mobile devices. That's why the overhaul will make features like Explore, Bookmarks, Lists, Direct Messages and your Profile easier to access, removing the friction of having to switch between tabs, windows or screens to begin a new task or look at Top Trends.