Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Twitter
save
Save
share

Twitter’s faster, redesigned site starts rolling out to everyone

It's easier to browse and has more customization features.
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Twitter

Sponsored Links

It took quite some time, but the new Twitter.com is finally here. Months after teasing parts of it, Twitter has announced that it is now rolling out its redesigned site globally, which will bring people a web experience that's faster, easier to browse and more customizable. In addition to making conversations simple to follow, Twitter says the goal with this updated look and feel is for it to be more consistent with what you use on mobile devices. That's why the overhaul will make features like Explore, Bookmarks, Lists, Direct Messages and your Profile easier to access, removing the friction of having to switch between tabs, windows or screens to begin a new task or look at Top Trends.

Twitter also knows there are people who have multiple accounts, so it's made changes to let you switch between directly from the side navigation -- now you don't have to keeping logging in and out of them. And if all you care about is getting more night modes on Twitter.com, the company is adding its Dim and true dark mode Lights Out themes, along with other color options for you to make your profile feel more personal. If you don't have the redesign yet on your Twitter, fret not, it's only a matter of time before you can start playing with it.

twitter

In this article: dark mode, entertainment, explore, gear, internet, redesign, services, social, social media, trending topics, twitter, twitter.com
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Edgar Alvarez @abcdedgar

Edgar began hitting newsrooms as a young kid in the ’90s, when his dad worked at a regional newspaper. Growing up, he had two passions: technology and football (soccer). When he wasn't on the pitch scoring hat tricks, he could be found near his SNES or around the house, taking things apart. Edgar's also deeply in love with tacos, sneakers and FIFA, in no particular order. He lives in New York City with his better half.

Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr