'Luigi's Mansion 3' is coming out on Halloween

You'll be able to help Luigi and his new pal Gooigi tackle hordes of ghosts at the spookiest time of year, because Nintendo has confirmed Luigi's Mansion 3 will arrive on Switch October 31st. In the first incarnation of the series on the hybrid console, Luigi and his gooey doppelgänger Gooigi will battle through the haunted Last Resort hotel. You can switch between the two, or you can rope in a friend to play as Gooigi. There's also a multiplayer mode called ScareScraper in which up to eight people can play together online and locally.