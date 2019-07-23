‘GTA: Online’ opens the doors to The Diamond Casino & Resort

The wait is over for GTA: Online's long-rumored "Vinewood Casino." The Diamond Casino & Resort opened its doors today. The "sprawling entertainment and luxury living complex" offers plenty to bet on, including roulette, blackjack and three card poker, plus slot machines and horse racing. And if gambling isn't your thing, you can always hangout in the infinity pool on the roof or customize your master penthouse.
The update includes new missions, like protecting The Diamond from a hostile takeover by the Duggans, a Texan petrochemical family looking to expand their business. And of course, there are six new cars and a new race series with three new land racetracks and four fan-favorites. Don't forget to look out for the 54 old-school playing cards that are strewn across the state. You'll be able to trade them in for casino bonuses.