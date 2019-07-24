Facebook will pay $5 billion fine for Cambridge Analytica data breaches

It looks as if Facebook has dodged that particular bullet, but the network will have to create a new committee that will act as an oversight board for the company. These independent overseers will be protected by rules that prevent Zuckerberg, who has share control, from unanimously dismissing them. And Facebook will also be bound by new rules mandating disclosure of any privacy breach affecting more than 500 people, within 30 days.

$5 billion is a staggering amount of money, although it is not the heftiest fine imposed on a company after it was found doing wrong. BP had to pay more than four times that figure to settle fines after the Deepwater Horizon spill, and Bank of America shelled out $16.65 billion for the subprime mortgage crisis. But many commentators and investors felt that Facebook got off with a relatively light punishment.

Absolute insanity that CEO Zuckerberg was able to avoid being questioned by FTC and Parliaments (despite subpoena) and has avoided answering simple questions on who knew what/when around Cambridge Analytica scandal. Our institutions should be embarrassed. https://t.co/l5bIBakINn — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) July 23, 2019

Back in April, when the figure was rumored to be between $3 billion and $5 billion, Kara Swisher said the fine was far too small. Recode's founder, writing in the New York Times, said "Put another Zero on Facebook's Fine. Then we can talk." Swisher went on to say that "It's a parking ticket. Not a speeding ticket. Not a DUI. [...] A Parking Ticket."

At the same time, the SEC has announced that it will fine Facebook $100 million for misleading investors about its data practices. In a statement, officials said that the social network essentially said that data breaches were hypothetical, despite the fact that it had already happened. The fact that Facebook "knew that a third-party developer had actually misused Facebook user data," was a failure to disclose.

The statement goes on to say that Facebook was notified about Cambridge Analytica's breaches in 2015, but did not disclose until 2017. Facebook also, according to the SEC's Erin E. Schneider, "mislead reporters who asked the company about its investigation into Cambridge Analytica." The social network has agreed to pay the fine, but without "admitting or denying the SEC's allegations."

And the FTC has also doled out punishments for two key figures within Cambridge Analytica as part of a separate, but connected, lawsuit. As part of a settlement, Alexandr Kogan (who developed the infamous Personality Test app that harvested user data) and Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix have both agreed to restrictions on their future business conduct.

That includes an order to delete and destroy any personal information that they collected and still hold as part of their work for CA. And, in future, Kogan and Nix will be barred from making false or deceptive claims regarding their use of personal data, and the sale of that data.

This breaking news story is developing, please refresh for more information.