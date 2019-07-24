OpenTable now offers delivery with help from Uber Eats and Grubhub

While both the Android and iOS apps received updates, the delivery service is only available on iOS at the moment. When users visit a restaurant's profile page, they'll see a "get it delivered" button. If you choose delivery, you'll see a list of the delivery partners available and will complete your transaction through your service of choice -- Caviar, Grubhub or Uber Eats. In the future, OpenTable will show estimated delivery times and costs, too. It's unclear if or when OpenTable might bring the feature to Android.