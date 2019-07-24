Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Pinkypills via Getty Images
OpenTable now offers delivery with help from Uber Eats and Grubhub

But you'll need the iOS app.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Food and Drink
Pinkypills via Getty Images

As of today, you can use OpenTable's updated iOS app to book dinner reservations or have your food delivered. OpenTable announced that it's partnering with Uber Eats, Caviar and Grubhub to offer meal delivery from over 8,000 restaurants in 90 cities across the US.

While both the Android and iOS apps received updates, the delivery service is only available on iOS at the moment. When users visit a restaurant's profile page, they'll see a "get it delivered" button. If you choose delivery, you'll see a list of the delivery partners available and will complete your transaction through your service of choice -- Caviar, Grubhub or Uber Eats. In the future, OpenTable will show estimated delivery times and costs, too. It's unclear if or when OpenTable might bring the feature to Android.

OpenTable

