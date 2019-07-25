Nintendo will launch a Disney-themed Switch in Japan

If you're unfamiliar, Tsum Tsum is a line of Disney figures and toys that feature beloved characters in a more kawaii design. They're often found in gacha vending machines, conveniently at the same eye-level as your young children, for maximum pester power. But, since they are gacha, there's always the risk that you'll wind up buying several duplicates before stumbling upon the item your rugrat actually wants.

Unfortunately for kawaii fans, the Tsum Tsum Switch is only available in Japan, dropping alongside the game Tsum Tsum Festival. That'll happen on October 10th, but you can pre-order both from today, setting you back 36,000 yen, or around $330.