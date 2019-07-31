GoPro adds Quik video editing features to its main app

It looks like most of the app's new features will live inside QuikStory, which GoPro launched as a simple way to create shareable videos from within the main app a couple of years ago. QuikStory's multi-clip workflow can now analyze your videos and identify meaningful moments to suggest for your story compilations. It can choose from any recently-shot GoPro videos, though you can also use any media saved on your phone.

The main app now also allows you to apply various filters within one multi-clip video, so you can put its 20 new filter options to good use. Further, GoPro has removed QuikStory's previous editing limitations. A QuikStory video will now remain in an always-editable format, making it much easier to go in and make changes. In addition to those improvements, GoPro has given its main app a visual refresh with a more modern UI and better navigation.

The company says it's planning to release more features to achieve a one-app experience in the future, including single-clip editing and new themes. You can give all the features that came out with this rollout a try, however, as soon as you update your GoPro app.