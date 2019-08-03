Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
save
Save
share

Tesla revives free Supercharging for new Model S and Model X orders

That's one way to boost sales of higher-end EVs.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
38m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Tesla has temporarily brought back Supercharging with conditions before, but it's not holding back this time around. The automaker is once again offering free, unlimited Supercharger access for all new Model S and Model X purchases -- not just inventory cars, used cars or referrals. About the only catch is that it's linked to the time of ownership and can't be transferred.

The company didn't say whether or not there was an expiry date for the free Supercharging offer, although Electrek obtained a memo that didn't treat it as a limited-time promotion.

It's a notable change of heart, though not completely unexpected. When Tesla ended the incentive, Elon Musk claimed that it was "not really sustainable" with large-scale production. However, it's also clear that Model S and Model X sales are soft in comparison to the Model 3. This could boost sales by making it less expensive to own one of these premium cars in Supercharger-laden regions. On top of this, Tesla recently raised the base prices for both vehicles. While they're also more expensive to make, their higher costs could make it easier to offer free Supercharging without a hit to its bottom line.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr