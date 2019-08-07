Dell's revamped XPS 13 2-in-1 goes on sale tomorrow

Options can upgrade the 1,920 x 1,200 screen to a 4K panel in addition to a maximum Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage.

We have yet to take a deeper look at the latest 2-in-1, but it's promising. It not only addresses many of the concerns about the old model, but could even be an upgrade over this year's standard XPS 13. The taller screen, larger keys and bigger trackpad should help productivity, while there's more metal in the chassis than in any previous XPS laptop -- it should feel as premium as it looks. We thought the regular XPS 13 was near-ideal as long as you weren't looking for a gaming rig, and the 2-in-1 appears set to achieve similar results for the hybrid PC crowd.