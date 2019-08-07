The Note 10s camera can can 'zoom-in' on sounds

Samsung's audio focus feature is part of a new suite of "Premium Video Technology," a collection of what the company calls "pro-grade video" editing tools available on the Note 10. It also includes a feature called "Live Focus Video," which can add depth-of-field adjustments to videos that allow you to blur the background and draw focus to the primary subjects. Another feature removes bumps and shakes that result in blurry shots. The new "Super" steady stabilization feature is also available when filming in Hyperlapse mode.

According to Samsung, Note 10 owners should be able to edit clips with percision on their phone using the new video editor, which is compatible with the S Pen. The company's stylus is also now compatible with Adobe Rush, an even more advanced video editing suite that became available for Android devices earlier this year.