Apple faces anti-trust probe in Russia over rejected parental control app

The company has taken heat from US and EU regulators for its tight control over apps that allow parents to limit their children's screen time. Apple this summer issued a new policy on such parental control apps, permitting apps that rely on a VPN or MDM (mobile device management). According to the updated guidance, developers could use such technologies as long as they made sure not to sell children's data to third parties.

According to Reuters, Kaspersky Lab's Safe Kids app relies on MDM. The app developer says that while Apple's new rules allow for a limited use of the technology for parental control apps, it's unclear how to obtain Apple's permission to do so. Apple's updated policy notes that MDM apps must request the user's permission to manage their mobile device as well as state in their privacy policy that it won't disclose data to third parties.