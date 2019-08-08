Hand-drawn RPG 'Indivisible' finally arrives October 8th

The game took a long, winding road to get to where it is now. Indivisible was announced by Skullgirls creators Lab Zero in 2015, and got its start with a hybrid crowdfunding strategy -- so long as Lab Zero met its $1.5 million funding target, publisher 505 Games would offer the rest. It achieved its goal after an initially shaky campaign. Development after that was protracted, to put it mildly. The developers had announced the campaign with a January 2018 target date, but the title wasn't really playable until 2019. There have been many trials and tribulations, then, but it's proof that projects like this can survive in the face of daunting odds.