Project Athena gets its own version of the 'Intel Inside' badge

The badge, which brandishes the words "Engineered for Mobile Performance," will appear on the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 from today, with the HP Elitebook 1040 and Elitebook 830 to follow in the coming weeks. Laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung are expected to roll out with the badge in time for the holiday season.

Laptops and PC tech often come covered in a variety of stickers and badges, and many of them are ignored by the consumer. Intel naturally hopes that the new visual identifier will help set Athena-compliant laptops apart from others, but at the very least it indicates that the project is successfully getting off the ground.