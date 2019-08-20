Sega’s remastered ‘Yakuza’ bundle for PS4 comes to the US

With the remaster, all three games now play at 1080p and 60 frames per second, meaning you'll be able to navigate the series' trademark recreations of Tokyo's Kabukicho district in even more realistic detail. In addition to graphical enhancements, Sega says it has "re-localized" all three games, even going so far as to rewrite certain sections of each game's script. That should hopefully make the series' sometimes convoluted story more approachable. Lastly, the company has restored content that it had cut for the western releases of the titles. In the case of Yakuza 3, that means previously cut minigames are back in, as are all of its side stories. In other words, what's on offer here are the definitive western releases of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5.

If you fancy yourself a collector, Sega plans a limited physical release of The Yakuza Remastered Collection. Available on February 20th, 2019, the same day Yakuza 5 Remastered launches digitally, the physical release comes with two discs and a special edition case. Since this marks the first time Yakuza 5 will be available as a physical release in the west, Sega is also including the game's PlayStation 3 case — though not the game itself on PS3. If you really want to dive headfirst into the Yakuza series, Sega also offers The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle, which brings together Yakuza O, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2.