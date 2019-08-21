Dell's XPS 13 now comes with the latest Intel 10th-gen processors

The new XPS 13 also packs the Killer AX1650 2x2 Intel WiFi 6 chipset, boosting WiFi speeds by up to three times. Certain high-end models also pack Dell CinemaColor and Dolby vision with an optional 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge display. Battery life can hit an impressive 19 hours, though that drops to 11 hours if you opt for the aforementioned 4K display. The XPS 13 arrives on August 27th for $900, but count on paying more for options like 4K.

The XPS 13 isn't Dell's only machine getting the 10th-gen Intel treatment. Dell also reminded us of the XPS 13 2-in-1 (above) which does have 10-nanometer Intel chips and went on sale earlier this week.

It's also updating much of the entire Inspiron ultraportable lineup with Intel 10th-generation Core processors, including the Insiprion 13, 15, 17 7000 2-in-1, 14, 15 5000 2-in-1 and 13 5000, with prices and arrival times varying widely across regions.

10th-gen Intel versions of the Inspiron 24 5000 and 27 77000 all-in-one desktops will arrive in the US on August 23rd starting at $680 and $1,000. On the business side, Dell's updated 10th-gen Intel Vostra 13, 14 and 15 models will roll out in the US today starting at $850.