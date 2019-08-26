Deals roundup: Apple Watch Series 4, August Smart Lock and Razer gear

Apple Watch Series 4

Yes, there's a good possibility that Series 5 will be unveiled in mid-September. If you don't need the absolute latest smartwatch, though, Apple Watch Series 4 is selling on Amazon for up to $70 off its usual price. You'll get the steepest discount on a black 44mm stainless steel model with a Milanese Loop (down to $779 from $849), but there's a price drop for virtually every variant available through the online store.

Razer sale

Now's a prime opportunity to upgrade your gaming gear -- including your laptop, if you take your games on the road. Woot is running a sale on a variety of Razer devices and accessories, ranging from its Nabu X activity tracker (down from $20 to $10) through to mice, keyboards and headsets. However, the highlight is undoubtedly a discount on the base Razer Blade 15 from $1,600 to $1,250. You're not getting the absolute latest hardware between the 2.2GHz quad Core i7 and GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics, but it should still be no slouch for moderate gaming or serious multitasking.

August Smart Lock

Smart locks are no longer the high-priced luxuries they used to be. The price of August's third-generation Smart Lock has been cut nearly in half on Amazon to $77 from its original $150. You'll want a Connect Wi-Fi Bridge if you hope to remotely lock your door and integrate with Alexa, but it remains a solid bargain if you want a smart entryway.