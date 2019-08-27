Eero's expanded router subscriptions focus on security

The second, Eero Secure+, features all of the perks included with Eero Secure, as well as added subscriptions to VPN service Encrypt.me, antivirus software Malwarebytes and password manager 1Password. We've reached out to Amazon to confirm whether the included subscriptions are personal or family plans. If the former is the case, separate subscriptions to those services cost $99.99, $39.99 and $35.88 annually. As such, you're saving approximately $76 per year if you decide to use Secure+ as a way to bundle. Eero Secure+ costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

When Amazon announced it was acquiring Eero earlier this year, some of the startup's customers were worried Amazon would compromise their privacy in its quest to monetize the company's products better. However, shortly after Amazon completed the deal, Eero published a blog post in which it said it would not change its policy of not tracking customers' internet activity. For the time being at least, it looks like Amazon has found a way to make Eero profitable while keeping current customers happy.