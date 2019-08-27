Latest in Gear

Image credit: UHD Alliance
LG, Panasonic and Vizio fight motion smoothing with 'filmmaker mode'

Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler, James Cameron and Martin Scorsese spoke up in support.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
UHD Alliance

Today the UHD Alliance -- an industry group of various companies involved in getting 4K video to you -- banded together and announced something that couldn't come too soon: filmmaker mode. According to its backers, which include manufacturers like LG, Vizio and Panasonic, the feature will make sure movies and TV shows are seen as intended.

That means automatically disabling motion smoothing technology (Tom Cruise will be very happy), as well as ensuring the correct color, aspect ratio and framerate. Until now, figuring out the settings has been something everyone needs to do one their own -- we have some suggestions for you -- with out of the box defaults that can absolutely destroy the viewing experience.

Rian Johnson spoke at the event, while other directors including JJ Abrams, Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler and Martin Scorsese offered support in pre-recorded comments.

Developing...

