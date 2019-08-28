Sony's A6600 APS-C flagship is a shooting speed demon

The A6600 packs 425 phase-detect points, enabling real time eye-tracking in both photo and video mode for humans and animals. It can also track focus on any moving object in real time. It's interesting that Sony has stuck to the same resolution sensor as the one on the last model, considering that Canon just went upmarket with the new 32.5-megapixel M6 Mark II.

You'll also be able to shoot all day, as the A6600 has a larger Z-battery, letting you grab 720 shots on a charge (810 when not using the EVF), which is nearly in DSLR territory. Naturally, Sony has thought of video shooters, as the A6600 can handle 4K video and has a 180-degree tiltable rear touch display and both headphone and microphone jacks for video pros and vloggers. We'll have more details in an upcoming hands-on post, but the A6600 will arrive in the US in November for $1,400, or $1,800 with an 18-135mm kit lens.

Should that be too rich, Sony also unveiled a successor to the A6000, the Alpha A6100. While it lacks the larger battery and headphone port found on the A6600, it offers many of the same features as the flagship, including the 24.2-megapixel sensor, 425 phase-detect points, 0.02 focus and 11 fps shooting speeds, 4K video and 180-degree tiltable touch screen. It looks like pretty sweet budget vlogging machine, and will hit the US by October for $750 or $850 with a 16-50mm lens ($1,100 with a 55-210mm lens).

On top of the new cameras, Sony also revealed two E-Mount lenses, the $1,400 E 16-55mm F2.8 G standard zoom and $1,000 E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS super-telephoto zoom. Those lenses are a pretty big deal, as Sony's APS-C E-Mount line is lacking a bit for high-end glass compared to the full-frame models.