Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Juul will require retailers to scan IDs before selling its vapes

It’s the latest attempt to curb teen vaping.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
12m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By May 2021, anyone looking to purchase a Juul e-cig will have to have their ID scanned. Juul announced today that it will soon require all retailers to use an updated point-of-sale (POS) system. When Juul products are scanned, the POS will prompt the retailer to scan the customer's ID. Anyone under the locally mandated age will be prohibited from buying Juul products. The POS will also block sales of more than four Juul devices, so users won't be able to buy in bulk and presumably share with their underage friends.

These new Retail Access Control Standards (RACS) are Juul's latest attempt to curb teen vaping. More than 50 retail chains -- a total of more than 40,000 outlets -- have agreed to comply. Juul will stop distributing products to retailers who aren't RACS-certified by May 2021. And because the company recognizes that updating POS systems is no small task, it's offering more than $100 million in incentives and financial support to retailers looking to implement the new system.

Juul is also expanding its track-and-trace program. That allows educators, law enforcement and parents to enter a Juul serial number into an online portal to see where the device was purchased. It was introduced as an experiment this spring, and it will now be rolled out nationwide.

Juul claims its target market is the one billion existing adult smokers globally, but the FDA has accused it of undermining efforts to prevent teen vaping. It's also under investigation by both the House and Senate. The new POS rules could help Juul stave off more regulations and lawsuits -- like the one filed recently by North Carolina. Though RACS would do little to prevent teens from buying the products online -- an issue San Francisco is grappling with.

According to the FDA, in 2018, more than 3.6 million middle and high school students across the US were current e-cigarette users. The CDC has identified at least 193 cases of severe lung illnesses, which are potentially linked to vaping.

Source: Juul
In this article: business, e-cigarette, e-cigs, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, ID, juul, medicine, point of sale, POS, retail, retailers, scan, stores, teen, vaping, verification
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Dark-alley defense: Tech tools to keep you safe

Dark-alley defense: Tech tools to keep you safe

View
Apple will 'verify' third-party iPhone repair stores

Apple will 'verify' third-party iPhone repair stores

View
Lenovo's fall lineup includes an all-in-one inspired by a tree

Lenovo's fall lineup includes an all-in-one inspired by a tree

View
Huawei's Mate 30 may launch without the Play Store and Google apps

Huawei's Mate 30 may launch without the Play Store and Google apps

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr