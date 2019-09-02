Android 10 may reach Pixel phones on September 3rd

It's not known if third-party phones will make the leap to Android 10 that quickly, although it's not likely. Outside of brands like Essential, you'll typically have to wait weeks or months for new revisions to reach your device. Betas have been available on phones from the likes of Huawei, LG, Nokia and OnePlus -- we'd expect them to deliver Android 10 sooner than most, just not right away.

You'll at least know what to anticipate from the software itself. The highlights are a system-level Dark Mode and revamped gesture navigation, not to mention chat bubbles, accessibility features like Live Captions and perks like Focus Mode and background security updates. Android 10 isn't a dramatic revision, despite the name, but it should offer tangible improvements.