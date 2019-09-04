ASUS' new gaming laptops push refresh rates to 300Hz

The first system with a 300Hz screen option will be the previously released 17-inch ROG Zephyrus S GX701 (above), and it unsurprisingly has the kind of top-tier hardware needed to push a screen that quickly, including GeForce RTX 2080 graphics. The 300Hz variant arrives in October, while "multiple" similarly equipped ROG models are due in 2020. Prototypes at this year's IFA expo pack 300Hz screens into the 15-inch GX502 as well as 15- and 17-inch versions of the Strix SCAR III.

Whether or not you'll appreciate the difference might be another matter. Fast displays like this depend on games running at very high frame rates to make the most of their performance, and many titles are just too demanding to run that smoothly. You might only have a few games that live up to the full potential of a 300Hz display, at least for now.