Latest in Gear

Image credit: TEVVA
save
Save
share

UPS hybrid trucks automatically switch to EV mode in cities

New tech and extended range will ease deliveries in UK's clean air zones.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
28m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

TEVVA

UPS has unveiled hybrid electric trucks that not only quadruple the range of previous vehicles, but automatically switch to battery-only mode in UK cities and clean-air zones. On top of that, the trucks (built by EV startup Tevva) will have the same cargo capacity as like-sized diesel trucks. The aim, said UPS and Tevva, is to get ready for the UK's strict "Net Zero" laws that will completely cut CO2 emissions by the year 2050.

Most eight ton electric vehicles can only go around 60 miles, which is often not far enough to get from suburban delivery depots to city centers and back. However, Tevva's new diesel-electric hybrid has a much longer combined range of up to 250 miles. That's married with geofencing technology, which switches it to pure electric mode at predetermined borders for cities or ICE-free zones. When the truck leaves those zones and hits the highway, the system automatically switches on a small, efficient diesel motor to recharge. (That's not unlike how Chevy's discontinued hybrid Volt works, by the way.)

The fact that it's still polluting on highways isn't ideal, but it's a decent stopgap until EV batteries become cheaper and more energy-dense. UPS's UK division has taken delivery (as it were) of 15 of the vehicles, and will deploy them in Southampton and Birmingham to start with.

Source: UPS
In this article: Cities, ClimateChange, gear, Geofencing, GlobalWarming, hybrid-electric, Range, REEV, TEVVA, transportation, UPS
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Logitech’s new MX Master 3 employs magnets for a better scroll

Logitech’s new MX Master 3 employs magnets for a better scroll

View
Korg launches a line of DIY music gear with a $100 synth

Korg launches a line of DIY music gear with a $100 synth

View
Nikon's beastly D6 will be its 'most advanced DSLR to date'

Nikon's beastly D6 will be its 'most advanced DSLR to date'

View
Razer's Blade Stealth gets Intel's 10th-gen CPUs and NVIDIA's GTX 1650

Razer's Blade Stealth gets Intel's 10th-gen CPUs and NVIDIA's GTX 1650

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr