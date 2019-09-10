Amazon launches a scaled-down Prime service in Brazil

Amazon Brazil used to be an e-book-only business until the company started allowing third-party sellers to list their items in 2017. Earlier this year, it expanded the platform's catalog by selling products directly to consumers in select categories, so Prime's rollout in the country doesn't come as a huge surprise.

In addition to free shipping, subscribers in Brazil will get full access to Prime Video, as well as to Amazon's music, games, books and magazines. Membership in the country will set interested customers back 9.90 Brazilian Reais ($2.40) a month or 89 Brazilian Reais ($22) a year, which is a fraction of what it costs in the US.