Apple watchOS 6 launches on September 19th

That's on Watch Series 3 and 4. It'll come to Series 1 and 2 models later this fall.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
2h ago in Wearables
When Apple unveiled watchOS 6 at its June event, there was a lot of ground to cover. The wearable OS would include an on-device App Store and an even deeper focus on health tracking. Alongside ambient noise alerts to save your ears, the wearable OS will include a menstrual cycle tracker and audiobook support. On the looks front, watchOS 6 adds several new dynamic watch faces, including Meridian, Modular Compact and Solar Dial.

Finally, watchOS 6 will be available to download on September 19th, with new Apple Watch Series 5 hardware coming a day later on September 20th. The new watchOS will work on Series 3 and 4 watches at launch, with Apple promising an update to Series 1 and 2 timepieces later this fall.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!

In this article: apple, apple watch, fitness tracking, gear, iphone2019, watchOS, watchos 6, wearables
