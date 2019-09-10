Apple watchOS 6 launches on September 19th

When Apple unveiled watchOS 6 at its June event, there was a lot of ground to cover. The wearable OS would include an on-device App Store and an even deeper focus on health tracking. Alongside ambient noise alerts to save your ears, the wearable OS will include a menstrual cycle tracker and audiobook support. On the looks front, watchOS 6 adds several new dynamic watch faces, including Meridian, Modular Compact and Solar Dial.

Finally, watchOS 6 will be available to download on September 19th, with new Apple Watch Series 5 hardware coming a day later on September 20th. The new watchOS will work on Series 3 and 4 watches at launch, with Apple promising an update to Series 1 and 2 timepieces later this fall.