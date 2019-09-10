Google's 'Play Pass' for Android is coming soon

If Google doesn't change anything in the version it's releasing, then Play Pass will give you access to a curated catalog of premium apps -- including music apps, fitness trackers and puzzle games -- for $5 a month. You can also expect all the applications to be ad-free and for all their in-app purchases to be unlocked.

It's almost time ⏲️ Google Play Pass is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vTbNmRehLm — Google Play (@GooglePlay) September 9, 2019

Apple is working on a $5 subscription service, as well, though that one's focused on games. The upcoming product, called Apple Arcade, is launching this fall. It's not clear if Google is planning to roll out Play Pass within the same time period, but we'll likely find out soon if that's the case.