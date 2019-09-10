Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Steve Dent/Engadget
save
Save
share

Google's 'Play Pass' for Android is coming soon

It hasn't revealed more details about the service yet, though.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
29m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Steve Dent/Engadget

Google has confirmed that it's working on a service called Google Play Pass in a teaser tweet. It didn't reveal any other detail about it other than it's coming soon, but at least we now know that it's making its way to your phones. Android Police originally reported about the subscription in July after a tester shared screenshots with the publication.

If Google doesn't change anything in the version it's releasing, then Play Pass will give you access to a curated catalog of premium apps -- including music apps, fitness trackers and puzzle games -- for $5 a month. You can also expect all the applications to be ad-free and for all their in-app purchases to be unlocked.

Apple is working on a $5 subscription service, as well, though that one's focused on games. The upcoming product, called Apple Arcade, is launching this fall. It's not clear if Google is planning to roll out Play Pass within the same time period, but we'll likely find out soon if that's the case.

Source: Google Play (Twitter)
In this article: gaming, google, internet, mobile, play pass
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

You need a password manager -- right now

You need a password manager -- right now

View
How Byton is trying to bring its concept M-Byte SUV to the masses

How Byton is trying to bring its concept M-Byte SUV to the masses

View
Audi’s A:Trail concept is an off-road EV with drones for headlights

Audi’s A:Trail concept is an off-road EV with drones for headlights

View
Mercedes' Vision EQS is a peek at its EV future

Mercedes' Vision EQS is a peek at its EV future

View
Hyundai goes retro-futuristic with its 45 EV concept

Hyundai goes retro-futuristic with its 45 EV concept

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr