Apple finally includes a fast charger with the iPhone 11 Pro

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will include an 18W power adapter inside the box.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago in Mobile
After years of rumors, Apple will finally include a fast charger with at least one of its iPhone models. Starting with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the company will ship an 18W power adapter inside the box. The 18W USB-C power adapter is the same one the company ships with the 2018 iPad Pro. Since the iPhone 11 Pro still features a Lightning Port, Apple is also including a USB-C to Lightning cable, which means you'll finally be to connect your iPhone to one of the company's current Macs without buying an additional cable. This marks the first time one of Apple's smartphone hasn't come with the company's outdated and slow 5W charger.

Unfortunately, the more affordable iPhone 11 will continue to come with a 5W charger. In addition to faster charging, the new iPhone 11 Pro models feature improved battery life, with Apple claiming the 11 Pro offers four more hours of battery life over the iPhone Xs. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, meanwhile, offers five more hours of battery life compared to the iPhone Xs Max.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!

In this article: apple, fast charging, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, iphone 11 pro, iphone 11 pro max, iphone2019, mobile
