Apple finally includes a fast charger with the iPhone 11 Pro

After years of rumors, Apple will finally include a fast charger with at least one of its iPhone models. Starting with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the company will ship an 18W power adapter inside the box. The 18W USB-C power adapter is the same one the company ships with the 2018 iPad Pro. Since the iPhone 11 Pro still features a Lightning Port, Apple is also including a USB-C to Lightning cable, which means you'll finally be to connect your iPhone to one of the company's current Macs without buying an additional cable. This marks the first time one of Apple's smartphone hasn't come with the company's outdated and slow 5W charger.