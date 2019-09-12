Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images
Government reportedly tells Google it can't ban political talk at work

A labor watchdog says Googlers should be able to discuss working conditions, the WSJ reports.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
36m ago in Business
Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Regulators have reportedly told Google to allow employees to discuss politics and workplace issues, following a directive from the company ordering them to "avoid controversies that are disruptive to the workplace." The National Labor Relations Board was responding to formal complaints claiming Google punishes people who speak out on those matters, according to the Wall Street Journal.

An NLRB director approved a settlement in the case, according to the report. It should be enacted after an appeals period. Under the settlement, Google will reportedly have to tell workers it has walked back rules preventing them from sharing details such as working conditions and wages with each other or reporters. Engadget has contacted Google and the NLRB for comment.

One of the complaints was from engineer Kevin Cernekee, who claims Google fired him for discussing his supposedly unpopular right-leaning political views on internal message boards. Google says it dismissed him for misuse of company equipment. He asked to be reinstated with back pay, but that won't happen under the settlement.

Regulators however did tell Google to revoke Cernekee's final warning letter. It reportedly said he violated a section of the code of conduct requiring employees to respect each other, following remarks he made on the message boards.

The second complainant was a current Google employee who remains anonymous. He claims the company punished him for posting critical comments about a Google executive on Facebook. Attorneys for both complainants have objected to the settlement and claimed they deserve a hearing, the WSJ reports.

In August, Google updated its internal community guidelines to remind its employees they are responsible for their words and said they would be held to account for what they say. It urged them to steer clear of topics that make their colleagues feel as though they don't belong and to not discuss potentially disruptive "controversies."

The NLRB directive comes at a time when regulators have Google firmly under the microscope. Last week, it reached a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and the New York attorney general's office related to reported violations of child privacy rules. On Monday, it emerged that 50 state attorneys general have opened a joint antitrust investigation into the company. The Department of Justice is conducting a similar probe.

Source: The Wall Street Journal
