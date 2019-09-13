The creators of 'Silicon Valley' are making a Match.com origin series

Written by David Kushner, the book tells the story of how Gary Kremen created what became the first online dating site using a $2,500 loan. It also tackles Kremen's decade-long battle with Stephen Michael Cohen, who stole the rights to sex.com -- a domain he purchased shortly after buying Match.com with the belief that, as the book's synopsis says, "the combination of love and sex would help propel the internet into the mainstream."

Kushner, the book's author, will serve as executive producer for the series. TBS has reportedly ordered a script from the show's pilot, but it'll likely take a while before we hear about a release date.