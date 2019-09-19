Google is testing Incognito Mode for Maps

According to DroidLife, testers received an email about the rollout that says: "Use Incognito Mode when you don't want your activity -- like the places you search for or navigate to -- to be saved to your Google account." The tech giant has been working to bring the feature to its other products for a while, releasing it for YouTube last year.

In Maps, you can switch it on by tapping on your profile photo on the right corner of the search bar and choosing "Turn on Incognito Mode" from the options that pop up. The app will then confirm your status with a black bar at the top of the screen that says "Incognito Mode is on."