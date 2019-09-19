Google is testing Incognito Mode for Maps

Google has rolled out Incognito Mode to Maps' preview group for testing, so you may not have to wait that long to be able to use it. The feature was one of the privacy-focused tools Google promised at I/O earlier this year along with Incognito Mode for Search. Like the version of the feature on Chrome, it can make sure that any location or direction you look up doesn't get associated with your Google account.
According to DroidLife, testers received an email about the rollout that says: "Use Incognito Mode when you don't want your activity -- like the places you search for or navigate to -- to be saved to your Google account." The tech giant has been working to bring the feature to its other products for a while, releasing it for YouTube last year.
In Maps, you can switch it on by tapping on your profile photo on the right corner of the search bar and choosing "Turn on Incognito Mode" from the options that pop up. The app will then confirm your status with a black bar at the top of the screen that says "Incognito Mode is on."
Coming soon to @googlemaps, when you turn on Incognito mode in Maps, your activity—like the places you search or get directions to—won't be saved to your Google Account. Just tap from your profile picture to easily turn it on or off. #io19 pic.twitter.com/z7GRkkmDbn— Google (@Google) May 7, 2019