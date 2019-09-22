'Bandersnatch,' 'Fleabag,' and 'Ozark' lead streaming Emmy winners

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge ran the night between her streaming show and an Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for Killing Eve's Jodie Comer. However Fleabag was the star, notching four wins across Comedy Series, Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, Directing For A Comedy Series, and Writing For A Comedy Series. Its fellow Amazon Prime comedy Marvelous Ms. Maisel won twice, in the supporting actor and actress categories, while A Very British Scandal's Ben Whishaw received his award for supporting actor in a limited series,.

Bandersnatch was just one of four victories for Netflix, as the streamer also saw When They See Us actor Jharrel Jerome score a victory, plus wins for Julia Garner and Jason Bateman for their roles in Ozark.

While Amazon had more wins during the TV broadcast, the overall count including Creative Arts Emmy awards (PDF) gave Netflix 27 wins, Amazon 15, Hulu four, and YouTube four. Apple Music, the Oculus Store and Twitch each received one trophy. HBO held off the Albanian Army this year, with the most wins during the broadcast (9) and overall (34).