Image credit: ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
'Bandersnatch,' 'Fleabag,' and 'Ozark' lead streaming Emmy winners

Twitch, Apple and Oculus won Emmys, but not during tonight's TV broadcast.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
42m ago in Services
Annabel Jones (L), Charlie Brooker (C) and Russell McLean (R) pose with the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie "Bandersnatch" during the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

The 2019 Emmy awards were a highlight run of "TV" shows that you can watch delivered over the internet, with streaming favorites like Amazon Prime's Fleabag and Netflix's Ozark bringing home multiple awards during the broadcast. Netflix's interactive Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch only won one trophy tonight, but it marked the format's arrival when it was awarded Outstanding Television Movie over challengers like Deadwood and King Lear.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (speaking) and fellow cast and crew members of 'Fleabag' accept the Outstanding Comedy Series award onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge ran the night between her streaming show and an Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for Killing Eve's Jodie Comer. However Fleabag was the star, notching four wins across Comedy Series, Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, Directing For A Comedy Series, and Writing For A Comedy Series. Its fellow Amazon Prime comedy Marvelous Ms. Maisel won twice, in the supporting actor and actress categories, while A Very British Scandal's Ben Whishaw received his award for supporting actor in a limited series,.

Bandersnatch was just one of four victories for Netflix, as the streamer also saw When They See Us actor Jharrel Jerome score a victory, plus wins for Julia Garner and Jason Bateman for their roles in Ozark.

While Amazon had more wins during the TV broadcast, the overall count including Creative Arts Emmy awards (PDF) gave Netflix 27 wins, Amazon 15, Hulu four, and YouTube four. Apple Music, the Oculus Store and Twitch each received one trophy. HBO held off the Albanian Army this year, with the most wins during the broadcast (9) and overall (34).

Source: 71st Emmy Award Nominees and Winners, 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Award winners (PDF)
