Katamari creator's friendship game 'Wattam' arrives in December

You won't have to wait too much longer for a new game from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi. His weird but adorable Wattam is now slated to arrive on PS4 sometime in December 2019. To recap, it's all about a mayor who wants to reconnect with friends through increasingly oddball activities, like making eyelid characters cry using an onion -- yes it's definitely a Takahashi game. It's meant to be the polar opposite of the violent, conflict-driven titles you normally see, and it might be worth a look if you want a break from the angst of the modern world.