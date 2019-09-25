Anker unveils six affordable AirPod alternatives

According to Anker, the positioning of the drivers in the new true-wireless Liberty 2 Pro creates sound that is "sonically accurate." As Soundcore general manager Rock Gao put it, "this new design provided us not only with crisp treble, full and rich bass and a delicately balanced midrange but true audio alignment of all frequencies." The Liberty 2 Pro earbuds are true wireless, have an eight-hour battery life and come with a rechargeable case. Plus, with the Soundcore app, users can set custom audio settings. They'll cost $149.99 and will be available for pre-order on September 26th. They'll be available through Amazon and Best Buy beginning October 8th.

If you don't want to spend $150 for the Liberty 2 Pro model, Soundcore is offering a stepped-down version. For $100, the Liberty Air 2 is a solid AirPod alternative. You won't get the same driver setup, but the earbuds are true wireless, have a seven-hour battery life, include a rechargeable case and offer the ability to set custom settings.

Soundcore's new sports-focused earbuds include the Spirit 2, Spirit Dot 2 and Spirit X2. The main selling point is that they offer better sweat- and waterproof ratings. They range from $50 to $100. Given Anker's track record, we can expect solid performance, and at these prices, the earbuds are a good deal.