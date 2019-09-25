Oculus Link turns every Quest into a Rift this November

Oculus Quest owners will soon have access to the entire library of Rift PC experiences, but not in the way you'd expect. Today at the Oculus Connect 6 conference, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Oculus Link, a new feature that'll let Quest owners connect their headsets to gaming PCs with a USB-C cable. Basically, it turns that standalone headset into a fully functional Oculus Rift.
Sponsored Links
Zuckerberg said the feature will work with most USB-C cables, and it'll be available this November. It makes the Quest an even better gateway into VR: For $400, you get a headset that can be used anywhere for simpler experiences, but can also run more complex PC virtual reality when you need it. With flexibility like this, Facebook essentially made the disappointing Rift S headset even more irrelevant.
Follow all the latest news from Oculus Connect 6 here!