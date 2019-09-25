Latest in Gear

Image credit: Oculus
save
Save
share

Oculus Link turns every Quest into a Rift this November

It makes the standalone Quest a full-fledged PC VR headset.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Oculus

Sponsored Links

Oculus Quest owners will soon have access to the entire library of Rift PC experiences, but not in the way you'd expect. Today at the Oculus Connect 6 conference, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Oculus Link, a new feature that'll let Quest owners connect their headsets to gaming PCs with a USB-C cable. Basically, it turns that standalone headset into a fully functional Oculus Rift.

Zuckerberg said the feature will work with most USB-C cables, and it'll be available this November. It makes the Quest an even better gateway into VR: For $400, you get a headset that can be used anywhere for simpler experiences, but can also run more complex PC virtual reality when you need it. With flexibility like this, Facebook essentially made the disappointing Rift S headset even more irrelevant.

Follow all the latest news from Oculus Connect 6 here!

In this article: facebook, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, Oculus, Oculusconnect6, VR
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon’s latest Echo has better sound at the same price

Amazon’s latest Echo has better sound at the same price

View
Amazon's Echo Studio promises immersive audio for $200

Amazon's Echo Studio promises immersive audio for $200

View
Amazon's new Echo Dot has a built-in clock

Amazon's new Echo Dot has a built-in clock

View
Oculus Quest gets gadget-free hand tracking in 2020

Oculus Quest gets gadget-free hand tracking in 2020

View
'Mario Kart Tour' is a simple racer surrounded by free-to-play complexity

'Mario Kart Tour' is a simple racer surrounded by free-to-play complexity

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr