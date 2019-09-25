Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hennessey Performance
Hennessey Performance's first EV mods will go on the Porsche Taycan

Get ready for more performance modified electric cars.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
59m ago in Transportation
Porsche Taycan Hennessey Performance

We've been waiting years for tuner culture to catch up with electric vehicles, and now Hennessey Performance Engineering is promising to get in the game, starting with the Porsche Taycan. According to its founder and CEO John Hennessey, the company will start with "simple modifications such as wheels, tires and interior upgrades as well as exterior modifications such as more aggressive front and rear bumpers."

Coming more than five years after Saleen showed off a hot-rod Model S P85 called the Four Sixteen -- with some tweaks that are similar to changes Tesla itself made later on -- all we can say is that it's about time. Other tweaked EVs have included the Nismo Leaf RC and this function-over-form battery status monitor.

Gallery: Hennessey Performance Porsche Taycan | 3 Photos

3

While he also said they will "see" about adding more power, it's difficult to see how they'll accomplish that since it's not like an internal combustion engine where you can change the air intake or adjust timing. The company will take delivery of its first Taycan after they start shipping to the US next year, when we should learn more about which parts are available.

As Autoblog notes, the renders distributed already show off some subtle changes, like a Porsche GT-style air vent in the front, modified front splitter and different side skirts. Just the kind of things you'd like to change before showing up to the Nurburgring to lay down a lap time around all those other stock Taycans and Plaid Model S sedans.

Via: Autoblog
Source: Hennessey Performance
In this article: car mods, gear, Hennessey Performance, mods, Porsche, sports car, Taycan, transportation
