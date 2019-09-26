Snap reveals new Originals and renews 'Bringing Up Bhabie'

Nikita Unfiltered will follow transgender beauty guru Nikita Dragun as she dates as a woman for the first time and will stream in winter 2020. Another Original streaming in the winter of 2020 is The Honeybeez -- a docuseries that'll follow Alabama State's titular plus-size dance squad, which is out to prove that dance is for everyone. Driven is about the young entrepreneurs of an automotive company called PTG365 and the exotic cars they customize for rich clients, while Mind Yourself is anthology about mental health. Both of them will also premiere in winter 2020.

The last three Originals in the latest line-up make up Snap's new scripted offerings. Players, which will premiere sometime this fall, is about a young basketball player named Nash Brooks who needs to prove himself when he transfers to a private school. Save Me, debuting in winter 2020, is about an isolated homeschooler who sets out to find an online classmate who disappeared one day. Finally, Everything's Fine is a comedy about a college junior who wants to make it big in the music industry while dealing with her new bipolar diagnosis. It will premiere in spring 2020.

In addition to launching new shows, Snap has also renewed scripted Originals Two Sides and Kappa Crypto, as well as the docuseries Bringing Up Bhabie, which became its biggest premiere when it debuted in January. Snap's Originals come in 5-minute bite-sized episodes with unskippable ads, and it looks like its audience has been eating them up. The docuseries that follows Bhad Bhabie -- she's the "cash me outside" girl, for those who can't keep up what the kids are into these days -- racked up 10 million viewers in 24 hours when it first became available for streaming.