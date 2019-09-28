Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bethesda
save
Save
share

'Fallout 76' will get a public test server in 2020

You can finally help iron out kinks in the game's features.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
46m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Bethesda

Fallout 76's software quality has been... not-so-stellar. Soon, though, you might have a way to help address issues before they create another fiasco. Bethesda now plans to introduce a Public Test Server sometime in 2020. It won't share more about how the PTS will work until the company has "figured out" the quirks, but it's safe to say that at least some everyday users will put these early releases through their paces days or weeks before they're broadly available.

The developers are also working on more secure multi-factor authentication for Bethesda.net accounts for the end of 2019 and Perk Loadouts in early 2020. There's bad news for those hoping for the Legendary system, unfortunately. It was meant for 2019, but now isn't slated to appear until sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

This won't address deep-seated design choices, and it certainly won't fix flawed collector's items. It might, however, help Bethesda catch bugs and tweak play balance based on real-world conditions that are difficult for a QA team to replicate. You might see smoother rollouts, not to mention fewer gripes about those features that do work as intended.

Source: Bethesda
In this article: av, bethesda, fallout, fallout 76, games, gaming, public test server, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google Assistant is now available for most Chromebooks

Google Assistant is now available for most Chromebooks

View
Watch SpaceX's Starship presentation at 9:15PM ET (updated)

Watch SpaceX's Starship presentation at 9:15PM ET (updated)

View
iOS 13.1 review: A necessary update after a rough start

iOS 13.1 review: A necessary update after a rough start

View
'Minecraft Earth' launches in early access this October

'Minecraft Earth' launches in early access this October

View
Court says Tesla and Musk's tweet violated labor laws

Court says Tesla and Musk's tweet violated labor laws

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr