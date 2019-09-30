Atari's VCS will offer 'thousands' of retro games through a subscription

The service also includes a global leaderboard and social challenges, and it'll support both the classic joystick and modern controller. And if you like to play on other platforms, the upgraded collection will be available elsewhere if you have a VCS account.

The VCS edition of Antstream Arcade will cost you. Once your 30-day trial is up, it'll cost you either $10 per month or $96 per year to access the catalog. Yes, that's yet another gaming subscription to maintain. Look at it this way, though: this will give you plenty of game choices right from the start, even if VCS-optimized titles ultimately prove to be uncommon.