Image credit: Atari
Atari's VCS will offer 'thousands' of retro games through a subscription

Antstream will have games from many classic consoles, not just Atari's.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
The Atari VCS is still months off (barring more delays), but it should at least have a healthy selection of retro games when it does arrive. Atari has forged a deal that will offer an optimized and expanded version of Antstream's Arcade game subscription service exclusively on the VCS when it launches. You'll have access to Atari's full library of 300-plus games, plus "thousands" more titles from other vintage platforms -- you could be playing a Nintendo 64 or Neo Geo game if Asteroids is no longer scratching your itch.

The service also includes a global leaderboard and social challenges, and it'll support both the classic joystick and modern controller. And if you like to play on other platforms, the upgraded collection will be available elsewhere if you have a VCS account.

The VCS edition of Antstream Arcade will cost you. Once your 30-day trial is up, it'll cost you either $10 per month or $96 per year to access the catalog. Yes, that's yet another gaming subscription to maintain. Look at it this way, though: this will give you plenty of game choices right from the start, even if VCS-optimized titles ultimately prove to be uncommon.

Source: Atari VCS (Medium), UberStrategist
In this article: antstream, antstream arcade, atari, atari vcs, av, console, games, gaming, gear, nostalgia, retro, subscription, video games
