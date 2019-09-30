Audi’s Silvercar rental service adds a customer loyalty program

This isn't an entirely new concept, as traditional car rental programs offer similar perks. But it's another attempt to lure customers to Silvercar. Last month, Audi announced that any customer who buys or leases a 2019 or newer Audi vehicle will receive seven days of Silvercar rentals.

In 2017, Audi acquired Austin-based Silvercar, a ridesharing company that used Audi A4 sedans to get people around. Silvercar now offers four models: Audi A4, Audi A5 Cabriolet, Audi Q5 SUV and Audi Q7 SUV, and the service is available in 26 locations across the US. It starts at $49 per day, comes with onboard Wi-Fi, GPS and SiriusXM, and it doesn't cap mileage.