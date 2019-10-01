Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple confirms iOS 13 Reminders will be fixed with macOS Catalina rollout

Sync is broken for now.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
15m ago in Mobile
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

iOS 13 came out a couple of weeks ago, but one thing you may have noticed is that Reminders no longer sync with Macs. Apple has now confirmed that Reminders won't update until its latest macOS update is made available.

The new version of Reminders for iPhone impressed us with its improvements in iOS 13.1. However, to sync Reminders between an iPhone and a Mac requires macOS 10.15, a.k.a. Catalina, which is released in the coming weeks.

"Upgraded reminders aren't compatible with earlier versions of iOS and macOS," Apple says on its support site. "If you upgrade your reminders on your iPhone with iOS 13, your iPad and Mac using the same iCloud account can't access your reminders until iPadOS and macOS 10.15 Catalina are available."

Apple suggests that you can view your reminders on a Mac or PC using the web interface of iCloud.com. However, people aren't delighted about the gap in service.

For now, users will have to wait for Catalina to arrive to get sync working again. We got an early glimpse of a beta version of Catalina if you want to know what's coming, and according to a leak from Apple's Danish website the update will be released on October 4th.

Via: Pete Pachal
Source: Apple
In this article: apple, apple reminders, catalina, gear, ios 13.1, mobile, sync
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Hackers made a Detroit interstate billboard play a porn scene

Hackers made a Detroit interstate billboard play a porn scene

View
Apple's News+ subscription comes to the UK and Australia

Apple's News+ subscription comes to the UK and Australia

View
Apple fails to get tariff exemption for five Mac Pro components

Apple fails to get tariff exemption for five Mac Pro components

View
Pioneer's DDJ-XP2 brings 16 pads per deck to Serato DJ Pro

Pioneer's DDJ-XP2 brings 16 pads per deck to Serato DJ Pro

View
Dyson's latest air purifier destroys formaldehyde

Dyson's latest air purifier destroys formaldehyde

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr