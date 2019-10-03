Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Wachiwit via Getty Images
save
Save
share

TikTok opts out of paid political advertising entirely

No 'election-related ads, advocacy ads, or issue ads.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Wachiwit via Getty Images

While other social networks grapple with complex issues of political speech, growing video platform TikTok has decided not to allow political ads of any kind. We'll have to see how that ban works in practice, as the company's list of disallowed material includes "paid ads that promote or oppose a candidate, current leader, political party or group, or issue at the federal, state, or local level – including election-related ads, advocacy ads, or issue ads."

The Beijing-based app said in a statement that "the nature" of political ads don't fit its experience. As TechCrunch notes, it may not have the infrastructure to develop a verification system of the type that Facebook has built to try and manage political advertising, and notes that this statement reiterates the company's existing advertising policy.

But the bigger it gets, the more people will ask questions about how censorship, moderation and politics play into the platform's decisions, and now there's a clear statement on at least one angle of its approach.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: TikTok
In this article: advertising, advertising policy, ban, entertainment, political ads, politics, services, social network, tiktok, tos
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Boss’ new Katana guitar amps offer more tones than ever

Boss’ new Katana guitar amps offer more tones than ever

View
Apple patent application describes touchscreen keyboards you can feel

Apple patent application describes touchscreen keyboards you can feel

View
DOJ asks Facebook to halt end-to-end encryption plans (updated)

DOJ asks Facebook to halt end-to-end encryption plans (updated)

View
The North Face’s high-tech Futurelight jackets are finally here

The North Face’s high-tech Futurelight jackets are finally here

View
Microsoft is right: Dual displays are a safer bet than folding screens

Microsoft is right: Dual displays are a safer bet than folding screens

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr