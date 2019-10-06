Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roberto Baldwin/Engadget
save
Save
share

Tesla will let you customize your car's horn and movement sounds

It'll even include 'Monty Python' coconut horse clops.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Roberto Baldwin/Engadget

Tesla isn't done with whimsical software updates just because Netflix and Cuphead have reached your car... in fact, there's a good chance people outside the car will notice. Elon Musk has revealed that Tesla cars will "soon" have the option to customize horn and low-speed movement sounds. The full selection of sounds isn't available, but Musk is teasing goat bleats, rushing wind and even the coconut horse clops from Monty Python and the Holy Grail -- just in case you want to roll up to the traffic lights Arthur-style.

Musk added that he "will consider" allowing custom upload sounds, although we can imagine that being problematic if drivers decide their horns should blare colorful language. Tesla might also be bound by regional requirements for specific movement sounds to alert pedestrians.

You might not have to wait if you're determined to get a Monty Python fix in a Tesla. One Model 3 owner has discovered that naming his car after Holy Grail's daunting Rabbit of Caerbannog created a Tesla Tesla Theater shortcut to Monty Python videos on YouTube. Electrek also found references in the Tesla Android app's code to a currently unavailable "Patsy Mode" (named after Arthur's sidekick in Holy Grail) that could play the coconuts when you summon your car from Auto Park. Things are about to get very silly in your EV, then, whether or not you're actually moving.

Source: Elon Musk (Twitter)
Coverage: Electrek
In this article: easter egg, electric car, electric vehicle, ev, gear, horn, monty python, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, software, tesla, transportation, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

App maker claims 'Sign in with Apple' copies anonymous email feature

App maker claims 'Sign in with Apple' copies anonymous email feature

View
Russian hackers modify Chrome and Firefox to track secure web traffic

Russian hackers modify Chrome and Firefox to track secure web traffic

View
Tesla acquires battery expert in bid to make its own cells

Tesla acquires battery expert in bid to make its own cells

View
Early OnePlus 8 leak hints at hole-punch display and wireless charging

Early OnePlus 8 leak hints at hole-punch display and wireless charging

View
Northrop's satellite refueling spacecraft launches on October 9th

Northrop's satellite refueling spacecraft launches on October 9th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr