Tesla will let you customize your car's horn and movement sounds

Musk added that he "will consider" allowing custom upload sounds, although we can imagine that being problematic if drivers decide their horns should blare colorful language. Tesla might also be bound by regional requirements for specific movement sounds to alert pedestrians.

You might not have to wait if you're determined to get a Monty Python fix in a Tesla. One Model 3 owner has discovered that naming his car after Holy Grail's daunting Rabbit of Caerbannog created a Tesla Tesla Theater shortcut to Monty Python videos on YouTube. Electrek also found references in the Tesla Android app's code to a currently unavailable "Patsy Mode" (named after Arthur's sidekick in Holy Grail) that could play the coconuts when you summon your car from Auto Park. Things are about to get very silly in your EV, then, whether or not you're actually moving.