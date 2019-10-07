Google gives its Android office apps a fresher, more consistent look

Google is making it easier to juggle its productivity apps on your phone. The internet giant has released updated versions of Docs, Sheets and Slides for Android with a refreshed visual design that doesn't add any big features, but should provide an easier and more familiar experience. They all have more consistent controls, easier-to-read typefaces and reworked document lists. You won't have quite such a jarring transition as you move from editing a report to finishing a presentation.
Sponsored Links
You should already see the changes in Docs and Slides, while the Sheets update is starting to roll out. Will this encourage you to do more work on your phone? Probably not, but it could alleviate some of the headaches that come with tweaking documents when you're away from your computer. They also give G Suite apps a unified look that counters rivals like Microsoft.