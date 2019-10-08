BMW plans to debut a 1 Series electric hatchback in 2021

In the same interview, Irlinger added that BMW has flexibility in terms of which models it can electrify next. "You will see electrification in our whole portfolio," he said. "We can rework our front-wheel-drive as well as the rear-wheel-drive platforms and both are able to show all technologies – our customers have the power of choice."

Earlier this year, at the company's NEXTGen event, BMW said it planned to debut 12 fully electric vehicles and 13 plug-in hybrids by 2023. In addition to the i1, some of the first electric vehicles that'll make their way out to showrooms include the iX3 SUV and i4 sedan.