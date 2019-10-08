Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
save
Save
share

Google forces Android phone makers to offer digital wellbeing tools

Manufacturers can use Google's Digital Wellbeing app or build their own version.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Chris Velazco/Engadget

All recent and upcoming Android devices will have digital wellbeing tools. According to Google's GMS agreement seen by XDA Developers and 9to5Google, the tech giant now requires devices that run its platform to have a digital wellbeing solution, including parental controls. The rule covers products that launched with Android 9 Pie or Android 10, and those that upgraded or will upgrade to either OS, after September 3rd.

In the screenshot XDA Developers posted, Google said manufacturers can fulfill the requirement simply by loading their devices with the tech giant's Digital Wellbeing application. However, they can also use their own custom solutions, so long as they can match the Google-made app's features. 9to5Google says custom versions must have a dashboard that shows the total screen time, number of device unlocks and number of notifications received -- in other words, something that's pretty much a replica of Google's. They must also have a way to set app usage limits and to schedule Do Not Disturb, among other features.

This move could bring Google's Digital Wellbeing app to most Android devices after a limited rollout late last year. It used to be exclusively available to Android One and Pixel phone users until Google made it accessible to more models, starting with the Moto G7 lineup.

Source: XDA Developers, 9to5Google
In this article: digital wellbeing, gear, google, mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Amazon's first Kindle for kids

The Morning After: Amazon's first Kindle for kids

View
Tile’s latest Bluetooth tracker is a tiny, waterproof sticker

Tile’s latest Bluetooth tracker is a tiny, waterproof sticker

View
Sony disables PlayStation 4 Facebook integration

Sony disables PlayStation 4 Facebook integration

View
Opera's stricter privacy controls could also speed up your web browsing

Opera's stricter privacy controls could also speed up your web browsing

View
Samsung could be heading for a 50 percent profit drop

Samsung could be heading for a 50 percent profit drop

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr